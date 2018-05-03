Cognizant acquires Belgian analytics company Hedera Consulting

IT firm Cognizant today said it has acquired privately-held Hedera Consulting, a move that will strengthen the former’s consulting and digital transformation capabilities for clients in Belgium and the Netherlands.

IT firm Cognizant today said it has acquired privately-held Hedera Consulting, a move that will strengthen the former’s consulting and digital transformation capabilities for clients in Belgium and the Netherlands. The size of the deal was however nor disclosed. “The purchase further expands Cognizant’s consulting, business insight and digital transformation capabilities for clients in Belgium and the Netherlands…Hedera Consulting is now part of the Cognizant Consulting business unit,” the US-based IT firm said in a statement. Cognizant President (Global Growth Markets) Santosh Thomas said companies in the Belgian and Dutch markets are re-designing their business and IT operating models for the digital era.

“Hedera Consulting expands our ability to help these European clients create agile and digitally transformed enterprises that can act and react to the oceans of data for deeper customer insight, new product development, and to innovate and exploit new business opportunities,” Thomas added. Founded in 2009, Hedera specialises in business advisory and data analytics services across sectors, helping clients in areas like growth strategy, innovation, marketing, sales and customer service. In 2015, Hedera started an additional business line focusing on analytics and data excellence. With offices in Belgium and the Netherlands, the company has served clients across countries including Italy, Switzerland, the Nordics and UK and the Middle East.