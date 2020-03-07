Cogen names Sharad Pawar president emeritus

Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar, ex-minister of state for co-operation, Maharashtra has been elected as the vice president of the association.
The Cogeneration Association of India, an apex body working in the area of Renewable Energy has appointed Sharad Pawar, member of parliament (Rajya Sabha) as its president emeritus life time considering his experience and contribution in the socio political sphere as well and contribution to rural industrialisation at its EGM.
Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar, ex-minister of state for co-operation, Maharashtra has been elected as the vice president of the association. The other two members elected unopposed are K P Patil, chairman, Dudhganga Vedganga SSKL, Kolhapur and Manoj Markad, director, Ankushrao Tope SSKL, Jalna.
