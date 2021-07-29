Cochin Shipyard launches five vessels at one go in Kochi

CSL achieved this rare feat, amidst the Covid -19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, said Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL. (Twitter Image)

Ship maker Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday launched five vessels at one go from its building dock at Kochi.

CSL achieved this rare feat, amidst the Covid -19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, said Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL.

The vessels launched are three ‘Floating Border Outpost Vessels (FBOP)’ for the Border Security Force and two 8000 DWT mini general cargo ships for JSW Shipping & Logistics. CSL in November 2020 also had launched five vessels at one go.

“The three FBOPs are important for the nation as it act as strategic base stations at the borders. We are proud to build these vessels indigenously for the safety of the country. JSW vessels meanwhile will be a boost for the business through coastal and inland waterways. We are glad to associate with JSW who have set in motion the most ambitious coastal and inland transportation systems in the country” ,he added.