Coca-Cola’s ‘vocal for local’ move: FMCG firm plans door-to-door delivery of Fanta, Sprite, etc in rural India

Grameen eStores will now list Coca-Cola products such as Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola etc on their platform and the products will now be available via local entrepreneurs and e-kirana stores.

Coca-Cola India has partnered with Common Services Centers to provide goods at doorsteps of consumers in rural India as the demand of the FMCG products has surged in the last few months. Grameen eStores will now list Coca-Cola products such as Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola etc on their platform and the products will now be available via local entrepreneurs and e-kirana stores. “The idea for Grameen e-Store exemplifies Prime Minister’s call for being vocal for local. Through this initiative, VLEs are playing a critical role in connecting producers and companies with the rural consumers right at their doorsteps,” Dinesh Tyagi — CEO, CSC SPV said in a statement on Wednesday.

This will also help the stores to diversify their offerings and at the same time provide customers access to new products. Coca-Cola’s partnership with CSC is likely to provide last mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to rural India. It will also promote rural entrepreneurship and build livelihoods by mapping supply points to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

“We are privileged to partner with CSC in their effort to pave the path for digital and economic empowerment of our rural citizens,” T. Krishnakumar — President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said. As of now, the company has planned a pilot in five states viz Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It plans to make available affordable essential hydration through CSC’s Grameen eStore platform to a larger scale later on. CSC’s are a Government of India initiative under the Digital India program. CSCs serve as an access point for e-delivery of education, groceries, agriculture, among others in villages.

Coca-Cola has been focussing on building a ‘desi’ portfolio under its ‘Total Beverage Company with Local Roots’ tagline and has been adopting a hyperlocal strategy focused on strengthening the regional connect. The company has lately introduced regional beverages such as VIO Spiced Buttermilk as a part of its beverage localisation move.