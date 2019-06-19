Coca-Cola’s Powerade makes India debut; to rival PepsiCo’s Gatorade, others

Leveraging the ongoing summer season and cricket fervour in the country, Coca-Cola India has launched its globally available sports drink Powerade in India as well. Coca-Cola has also roped in the former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the face for Powerade. The drink is also the official sports drink of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Coca-Cola India announced. Powerade is the first product in the Coca-Cola India\u2019s sports drink portfolio and will try to establish itself in a market which is dominated by brands such as Red Bull, Monster, and Coca-Cola\u2019s chief rival PepsiCo Gatorade among others. Coca-Cola India is still to roll-out Powerade in the market. Meanwhile, Financial Express Online has reached out to the company for additional comments. Powerade is already an established global product with $2 billion worth annual sales and footprint in over 80 countries. \u201cThe launch of Powerade symbolizes Coca-Cola India\u2019s entry into the nascent category of sports hydration,\u201d Coca-Cola said. Constituted with ION4 (Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium and Calcium), Powerade has a balance of carbohydrates and electrolytes which are helpful in enabling quick fluid absorption and retention and also provides higher energy, the US beverage company said. The product will retail for Rs 50 for a 500 ml PET bottle. Also, it has been launched in two flavours viz Mountain Blast and Orange surge. Keeping the health-conscious customers in mind, the product comes without additional sugar, the company said. Speaking on the launch, Anoop Manohar, Director \u2013 Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India, said that the launch reiterates the company\u2019s strategy to drive growth by expanding category play. \u201cOur research has shown that a growing population of sports and fitness enthusiasts in India are looking for evolved hydration solutions that help them perform better,\u201d he added.