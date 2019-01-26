Coca-Cola to reduce sugar content, focus on local strategy

For the first nine months of 2018, both the segments saw double-digit growth and we hope to do better in coming years too.

Beverage major Coca-Cola said it is working on plans to reduce the sugar content across products, including sparkling and fruit-based juices, substantially to bring it to zero level in the earliest possible time. The company has also decided to strengthen its hyper-local strategy with the launch of more beverages made through locally sourced fruits to offer a wide range of products to customers.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday during the launch of ‘Minute Maid Colour’, T Krishnakumar, president, Coca-Cola India and West Asia, said: “We have been reducing the sugar content across products over a period of time with the use of alternate sweetners and we have launched a few products earlier. The company has definite plans to bring the sugar content down to zero level and hope to finalise the plans to achieve zero level across all the products, including both carbonated and fruit-based juices.”

According to him, currently the sugar content across products is in the range of 0%, 6% and 12% and we hope to bring it down in the near future.

Also read| Our entrepreneurs can beat the best from the world: Nandan Nilekani

Krishnakumar said: “Both our core products as well fruits-based juices under Minute Maid brand are continued to do well and growing strongly. For the first nine months of 2018, both the segments saw double-digit growth and we hope to do better in coming years too. Our hyper-local strategy is becoming stronger with the launches of different flavours over the last few years and we continue to analyse and study the market to introduce more such products to purely meet the local palate of consumers across the country.”

As part of this strategy, the company is already in tie-up with Jain Irrigation to source regional fruits to target the local market for sometime. Continuing this strategy, the company has now introduced ‘Minute Maid Colour’, a grape juice-based sparkling beverage with 12% fruit content and made with real black grape juice. The black grapes are sourced from the farmers of southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Though the product is specifically designed for the consumers in Tamil Nadu, it will be marketed across the nation.

Priced at Rs 25 for 250 ml, the ‘Minute Maid Colour’ also adds another milestone to the company’s focus on fruit circular economy, enabling farmers to increase their yield, source pulp and launch fruit-based products, he added. As per MoU with the government for Rs 11,000 crore investments between 2018 and 2023, while Rs 6,000 crore will be on the products/development and Rs 5,000 crore will be utilised on the fruit circular economy, he said.