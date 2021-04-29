  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coca Cola pledges Rs 50 cr towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits in India

By: |
April 29, 2021 6:06 PM

The initial contribution of Rs 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country's front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it said.

This fund will be channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE - masks, gloves, sanitizer) and creating awareness.

Beverage maker Coca Cola India on Thursday committed Rs 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination, providing safety kits among others, that will benefit 10 lakh people.

“As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed Rs 50 crore to augment the nation’s effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

Related News

The initial contribution of Rs 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country’s front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it said.

To stand in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has created a special Stop the Spread fund worldwide.

This fund will be channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE – masks, gloves, sanitizer) and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coca Cola pledges Rs 50 cr towards facilitating COVID vaccination providing safety kits in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vedanta pledges Rs 150 cr to help India fight against COVID-19
2Vivo V21 5G with 44MP OIS selfie camera launched in India: specs, features and everything to know
3Hindustan Unilever reports 13 pc rise in Q4 consolidated net at Rs 2,190 cr