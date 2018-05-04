Coca-Cola India launches incubation programme

As part of the process the company launched two new drinks — a new hydration beverage called Aquarius Glucocharge and Minute Maid Vitingo — a dilutable drink. (Reuters)

Coca-Cola India on Thursday announced the launch of an incubation programme to expedite the process of launching a range of beverages across categories. As part of the process the company launched two new drinks — a new hydration beverage called Aquarius Glucocharge and Minute Maid Vitingo — a dilutable drink.

“We have been actively focusing on our strategy to offer consumers a wide variety of choices as per their preferences and going ahead, incubating new products and scaling it up through our system would be key to our success. With the incubator now in place, we would be able to launch close to 10 products, this includes variants, in a year when compared with just one or two product launches earlier,” said T Krishnakumar, president, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. —