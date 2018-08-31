Coca-Cola expands hot beverages selection with Costa Coffee acquisition; key things about mega $5 billion deal

Coca-Cola expands from cold drinks to hot beverages, acquires London’s Costa Coffee for billion.

With an aim to gain a strong foothold in the hot beverages segment globally, leading beverages maker Coca-Cola has purchased London’s coffee shop chain Costa Coffee in a mega $5.1 billion deal. The acquisition of Costa from parent company Whitbread PLC will give Coca-Cola a strong coffee platform across parts of Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, with nearly 4,000 retail outlets and the scope for additional expansion, the company said in a statement. “Hot beverages is one of the few segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand. Costa gives us access to this market with a strong coffee platform,” said Coca-Cola President and CEO James Quincey.

