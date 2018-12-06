Coca-Cola CEO Quincey to take on chairman role in April

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 10:47 PM

Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer James Quincey would take over the additional role of chairman, succeeding Muhtar Kent who will retire in April next year.

coca cola, coca cola ceoCoca-Cola announced in October company veteran Brain Smith would to take over the role of president and chief operating officer beginning next year.

Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer James Quincey would take over the additional role of chairman, succeeding Muhtar Kent who will retire in April next year.

Kent, 65, who joined the beverage company in 1978, served as chief executive and chairman from 2009 until 2017 and continued as chairman after Quincey became the chief executive.

The company also said the board had elected Maria Lagomasino as lead independent director to succeed Sam Nunn, who would step down from board after 22 years as a director.

Coca-Cola announced in October company veteran Brain Smith would to take over the role of president and chief operating officer beginning next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coca-Cola CEO Quincey to take on chairman role in April
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition