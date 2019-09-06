Coal workers to go on strike over FDI in mining on September 24

Major central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS and AICCTU, are supporting the strike.

Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd, along with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and state-owned coal firms, have called for a strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in mining.

In a fresh round of FDI reforms, the Union government has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining and contract manufacturing, as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

Major central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS and AICCTU, are supporting the strike. “Except Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS) under the BJP, all trade unions have joined the strike call on September 24,” D D Ramanandan, the general secretary of All India Coal Workers Federation, told PTI.

In a notice to the Centre, the federations have also demanded that CIL subsidiaries, including Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, be merged with the parent firm. The trade unions have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met with.