Coal supply exceeds demand, says Union power ministry

Stating that “any fear of coal stocks depleting at the power plant end is erroneous”, the Union coal ministry said on Sunday that although coal stock at power plant’s is currently about 7.2 million tonne (MT), another 43 MT of coal — equivalent to demand of 24 days — is lying at Coal India (CIL) mines and is being supplied to the power plants. The Union power ministry said that coal despatch already exceeded the consumption on Saturday, with supply of 1.92 MT against consumption of 1.87 MT.

As much as 1,36,159 mega-watt (MW) of power plants in the country were running with coal stocks for eight days or less, leading to speculations of widespread electricity supply shortage in the country. While the daily average coal requirement at the power plants is about 1.9 MT in April-September, the daily supply has been around 1.8MT tonne per day due to extended monsoons constraining coal despatches. CIL aims to ramp up coal supply to power plants to 1.6 MT per day by October-end and supply from SCCL and captive coal blocks are seen to contribute another 0.3 MT of coal every day. CIL has also been supplying about 0.3 MT daily to non-power industries such as aluminium, cement and steel to meet their demand, the government said.

Electricity supply scenario was also seen improving with supply shortage of 86.7 million units (MU) recorded on October 9, against the deficiency of 113.7 MU a day ago. Highest power supply shortages were recorded Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana. Coal supply have also been regulated to 11,939 MW units because of outstanding dues and another 7,650 MW are receiving supply as per payment. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have legacy issues of heavy dues of coal companies.

As per Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NTPC has been directed to increase coal stocks at the Dadri and Jhajjhar stations to meet the requirement of the national capital. GAIL India has been advised to make gas available from all sources for Delhi’s Bawana and Pragati power stations. Tata Power Delhi Distribution, one of the private discoms in Delhi, had informed its customers on Saturday that “due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at critical level”. The power ministry said on Sunday that “if any discoms is found to resort to load shedding despite being power available as per PPA, action would be initiated against them”.