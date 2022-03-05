Coal supplies to power sector to be further stepped up in remaining of March: CIL

The challenge was met despite unpredictability of the coal demand a coal fired power plants’ generation were muted during previous two fiscals before rising 11.2% till January this fiscal, compared to the same period a year ago.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said, it supplies to power sector peaked a high of 493 million tonnes (MTs) on 3rd March of the ongoing fiscal, surpassing the previous highest of 491.5 MTs, the miner recorded in FY 19.The achievement happened 28 before the fiscal end. The company would push more coal in the remainder of March aiming to close the fiscal with 548 MTs of supplies to the power sector, the Central Electricity Authority ( (CEA) estimates.

During April- February FY 22, CIL supplied 90 MTs more coal to power sector than it did during the corresponding period last fiscal. CIL’s coal despatch was 488 MTs to the power sector, ending February! representing a 23% growth compared to 398 MTs during the same period in FY21.



In the same momentum, at 48.4 MTs in February this fiscal, CIL posted a 22% growth in supplies to the power sector, a 8.6 MTs jump, compared to 39.8 MTs of February last fiscal.

The current coal stock of 43 MT at CIL’s pitheads is expected to increase further by the fiscal end helping the company meeting the coal demand of the adventing summer, a CIL official said.