Coal production loses some steam in June

Renewed lockdown measures in several parts of the country to contain surging cases of coronavirus continued to weigh on the demand for coal.
India’s coal production fell by 4.9% in June 2020 compared with May 2020 after having reported marginal growth in May 2020 on a m-o-m basis. Compared with June 2019, coal production was lower by 16.2%. Higher inventory of coal and lower offtake by end-user industries resulted in the fall in coal production.
