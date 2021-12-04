Coal production from captive mines likely to touch 85 MT in current fiscal

Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year.

The government on Saturday said that coal production from captive mines is likely to touch 85 million tonnes (MT) during the ongoing fiscal, which is significantly higher than last year’s 62 MT.

The coal production from from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonnes, the coal ministry said in a statement.

In order to further enhance coal production, Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain reviewed the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting development of new coal blocks, with senior officers of the ministry in view of high demand for domestic coal.

“This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production,” the ministry said.