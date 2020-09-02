Coal production falls 7% in Apr-Aug; offtake dips 13.4%

In the month of August coal offtake also increased 9.3% y-o-y to 44.34 MT as compared with 40.57 MT in the same period last year.
Coal India (CIL), the world’s largest coal miner, on Tuesday reported around 7% year-on-year decline in its production to 195.54 million tonne during April to August as against 210.15 million tonne during the same period last year.
Coal offtake also declined 13.4% y-o-y to 208.36 million tonne (MT) in the first five months of the current fiscal as compared with 204.65 MT in the corresponding period last fiscal, the state-run coal behemoth said in a stock exchange filing.
The company’s production, however, rose 7.1% y-o-y to 37.17 MT in August, 2020 as against 34.70 MT in August, 2019. In the month of August coal offtake also increased 9.3% y-o-y to 44.34 MT as compared with 40.57 MT in the same period last year.
“Coal India shrugging off the Covid-constricted growth and monsoonal downpour came back strongly in the month of August 2020 logging 9.3% growth in coal offtake and 7.1% growth in coal output compared to August a year ago. For the first time in the ongoing fiscal, CIL has clocked growth in both the facets,” the company said in a release.
“The growth slowdown is contained and going forward in the ensuing months of the fiscal we endeavour to maintain our production and off-take tempo,” said a senior official of CIL.
Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), a CIL subsidiary, recorded a 45.6% coal output growth despite having received 41% more rainfall in August, 2020 than a year ago month. Since the beginning of the monsoon from, June 1 till end August, 2020, MCL was beleaguered by 45% of increased rainfall compared to same period last year.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.