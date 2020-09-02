Coal production falls 7% in Apr-Aug; offtake dips 13.4%

The company’s production, however, rose 7.1% y-o-y to 37.17 MT in August, 2020 as against 34.70 MT in August, 2019.

Coal India (CIL), the world’s largest coal miner, on Tuesday reported around 7% year-on-year decline in its production to 195.54 million tonne during April to August as against 210.15 million tonne during the same period last year.

Coal offtake also declined 13.4% y-o-y to 208.36 million tonne (MT) in the first five months of the current fiscal as compared with 204.65 MT in the corresponding period last fiscal, the state-run coal behemoth said in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s production, however, rose 7.1% y-o-y to 37.17 MT in August, 2020 as against 34.70 MT in August, 2019. In the month of August coal offtake also increased 9.3% y-o-y to 44.34 MT as compared with 40.57 MT in the same period last year.

“Coal India shrugging off the Covid-constricted growth and monsoonal downpour came back strongly in the month of August 2020 logging 9.3% growth in coal offtake and 7.1% growth in coal output compared to August a year ago. For the first time in the ongoing fiscal, CIL has clocked growth in both the facets,” the company said in a release.

“The growth slowdown is contained and going forward in the ensuing months of the fiscal we endeavour to maintain our production and off-take tempo,” said a senior official of CIL.

Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), a CIL subsidiary, recorded a 45.6% coal output growth despite having received 41% more rainfall in August, 2020 than a year ago month. Since the beginning of the monsoon from, June 1 till end August, 2020, MCL was beleaguered by 45% of increased rainfall compared to same period last year.