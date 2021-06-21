Coal output in April suffered Covid-19 blow

On a m-o-m basis, production tanked 46.5%.

The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand and production of coal in the month of April 2021, though production grew by 7.8% y-o-y, mainly due to a low-base effect.

When compared with April 2019, coal production fell by 7.9% in April 2021.

This was because coal production generally peaks in March every year as miners ramp up output to meet their year-end targets.