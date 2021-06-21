  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coal output in April suffered Covid-19 blow

By: |
June 21, 2021 3:45 AM

When compared with April 2019, coal production fell by 7.9% in April 2021.

On a m-o-m basis, production tanked 46.5%.On a m-o-m basis, production tanked 46.5%.

The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand and production of coal in the month of April 2021, though production grew by 7.8% y-o-y, mainly due to a low-base effect.

Related News

When compared with April 2019, coal production fell by 7.9% in April 2021.

On a m-o-m basis, production tanked 46.5%.

This was because coal production generally peaks in March every year as miners ramp up output to meet their year-end targets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coal output in April suffered Covid-19 blow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Clevergene: Improving healthcare with DNA diagnostics & genomics services
2pTron Bassbuds Sports earbuds: Good sounding, tough and quite affordable
3Devtron: A business opportunity in developers’ needs