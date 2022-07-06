Coal output grows 32 pc to 67.59 MT in June; despatches rise 20 pc

Domestic coal production rose sharply by 32 per cent to 67.59 million tonnes (MT) in June 2022 compared to 50.98 MT in the same month last year, the Coal Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 28.87 per cent, 5.50 per cent and 83.53 per cent by producing 51.56 MT, 5.56 MT and 10.47 MT, respectively”, the ministry said citing its provisional data.

Of the top 37 coal mines, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100 per cent, and production at another nine mines stood between 80 per cent and 100 per cent, it said.

At the same time, coal despatch also increased by 20.69 per cent to 75.46 MT from 62.53 MT as compared to June 2021. During June 2022, CIL and captives/others registered a growth of 15.20 per cent and 88.23 per cent by despatching 58.98 MT and 11.05 MT, respectively.

The despatch to power utilities has grown by 30.77 per cent to 64.89 MT during June this year as compared to 49.62 MT in June last year due to increase in power demand.

“The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73 per cent higher than in June 2021. However, Coal based power generation in the month of June 2022 has been 95880 MU in comparison to 98,609 MU (million unit) in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 2.77 per cent,” the ministry said.

Total power generation has also decreased in June 2022 to 1,38,995 MU from 1,40,059 MU in May 2022.