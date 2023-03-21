Coal ministry unlikely to meet FY24 target for production

The Coal Ministry is hopeful of achieving more than 150 million tonne of production from captive and commercial coal blocks in the next financial year, against the target of 161 million tonne.

“This (financial) year, we are likely to achieve 112 million tonne, while the target was 120 million tonne (production from captive and commercial blocks). In 2023-24, our target is 161 million tonne for captive/commercial mining. Hopefully, we will be touching somewhere more than 150 million tonne-mark,” coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said here on Monday.

Meena said the ministry was hopeful that commercial and captive mines will increase their productions in the next two-three years as many of the mines, which were being auctioned this financial year, may become operational in 2025-26, because some of them already had clearances and land availability.