Coal Ministry receives 35 bids under 7th tranche of coal mines auction

The coal ministry on Tuesday said it has received 35 bids under the seventh round of auctions of commercial coal mines.This round of auction was started by the ministry for 103 mines on March 29, 2023.

The last date for submission of bids was June 27. According to the ministry, a total of 35 offline bids have been received for 18 coal mines and two or more bids have been received for seven mines.

The online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened on June 28.