Coal ministry constitutes panel to review, benchmark timelines for project execution

October 01, 2021 5:26 PM

The committee has been set up with a view to suggest a robust and efficient set of timelines and whether statutory clearances may be obtained prior to issuing tender, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The Coal Ministry on Friday said it has constituted a panel to review and benchmark the timelines in project execution, including tendering process by examining tenders having a value of more than Rs 300 crore of CIL, its subsidiaries and other PSUs.

“The Ministry of Coal has set up a committee today under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor comprising of representatives from NTPC, IOCL, PGCIL and Director (T), ECL as member secretary for review and benchmarking the timelines in project execution including tendering process by examining tenders having value of more than Rs 300 crore of CIL (Coal India), its subsidiaries and other PSUs,” the statement said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of production target by 2023-24.

