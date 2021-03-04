Coal India’s second interim dividend likely to be Rs 4-5 per share

State-owned Coal India's second interim dividend could be in the range of Rs 4-5 per share as it is working to match the previous year's total dividend amid an outstanding of Rs 25,000 crore, coupled with sluggish demand, sources said on Thursday.
As the miner has already paid Rs 7.5 per share as the first interim dividend, it is likely to announce another dividend of Rs 4-5 per share, the source said.
The miner had announced Rs 7.5 per share as the first interim dividend in November.