  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coal India’s Q3 production grows 6.3%

By: |
January 2, 2021 1:00 AM

Supplies in the quarter under review grew 9.2% y-o-y at 154.6 MT, compared to 141.6 MT in the third quarter last fiscal. The q-o-q growth was 15% with offtakes at 134.3 MT during the July-September quarter this fiscal.

The company’s overburden removal clocked a growth of 17.6% at 366.23 million cubic metre in the quarter, clearing the way for easier future production.The company’s overburden removal clocked a growth of 17.6% at 366.23 million cubic metre in the quarter, clearing the way for easier future production.

Coal India (CIL) recorded a 6.3% year-on-year growth in production at 156.8 million tonne (MT) in the third quarter of the current fiscal, while its quarter-on-quarter growth was 36.4% over the production of 115 MT during the second quarter.

Supplies in the quarter under review grew 9.2% y-o-y at 154.6 MT, compared to 141.6 MT in the third quarter last fiscal. The q-o-q growth was 15% with offtakes at 134.3 MT during the July-September quarter this fiscal.

Related News

“With non-power sector consumers lifting increased quantities of coal in Q3, CIL could record a robust 43.4% growth in supplies to this sector,” a senior CIL official said. He said that for the October-December period, CIL supplied 36.62 MT to non-power consumers as compared to 25.53 MT in the same period last fiscal.

The demand for coal from the power sector is yet to crystallise fully, but despite the tepid demand there was a nominal growth of 1.5% in supplies to power plants in the third quarter. CIL’s offtake from the power sector was 117.8 MT during the October-December period against 116.07 MT last year.

The company’s overburden removal clocked a growth of 17.6% at 366.23 million cubic metre in the quarter, clearing the way for easier future production.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coal India’s Q3 production grows 6.3%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zomato clocks 60% higher GMV this New Year’s Eve over last year
2Scrapping of IUC levy benefit for Vodafone Idea, neutral for Airtel, some impact for Jio: Credit Suisse
3Govt plans chat bot like Alexa, Google Voice to deliver public services