Coal India trade unions defer day-long strike

The earlier bid due date was August 18. According to the revised schedule, the bid due date is now September 29.

Coal India trade unions have deferred the day-long strike scheduled for Tuesday with the Centre extending the bid due date for the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining, a trade union leader said on Monday.

The unions had decided to go on strike against the commercial mining and the proposed divestment or buyback of shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

“The five trade unions have unanimously decided to defer the strike,” Nathulal Pandey, the president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation said.

The electronic auction will be conducted for the qualified bidders from October 19- November 9.

Pandey said the unions will meet soon and decide the future course of action.

CIL had earlier said the five trade unions of Coal India had served notice for a day-long strike on August 18 and that efforts would be made to avert the stir.

The unions had observed a three-day strike from July 2 to protest against commercial mining of coal.

According to CIL, it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 per cent and average attendance of nearly 36 per cent during the three-day strike period.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.