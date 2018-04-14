Coal India trade unions call off proposed strike on April 16

Coal India officials too confirmed that the strike has been called off.

The one-day strike called by the four central trade unions of Coal India Ltd on April 16 against the government move of allowing commercial coal mining, has been withdrawn due to lack of cohesion among themselves, a union leader today said. Coal India officials too confirmed that the strike has been called off. The four central trade unions of CITU, BMS, HMS and AITUC had served the strike notice on March 14.

“Based on yesterday’s meeting with Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar for setting up a committee under a joint secretary to listen to the issues, BMS and HMS signed withdrawal minutes. But, CITU and AITUC though had not signed the minutes, had to withdraw from the strike against our will, keeping unity if the trade unions in mind,” CITU-backed coal union leader D D Ramanandan told PTI.

In a major reform in the coal sector since its nationalisation in 1973, the government in February this year allowed private companies to mine the fossil fuel for commercial use, ending the monopoly of state-run Coal India. INTUC said althiugh it was not keen on withdrawal, it had to do so after two unions had walked out.