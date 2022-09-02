Coal India supplies to power sector surpasses annual action plan target

Coal India’s supplies to power sector at 243.3 million tonne (MT) achieved 108% of annual action plan (AAP) target of 225.4 MT, progressive till August FY23. Supplies overshot the target by nearly18 MT.

The company also breached its AAP target of 276 MT for total off-take achieving 102.5% satisfaction. Total supplies have risen sharply to 283 MT, during the period under reference with a jump of 7 MT over the target.

CIL’s supplies of 243.3 MT to power sector during April and August this year were 38.1 MT more compared to same period last year, posting a growth of 18.6%. Supplies were 205.2 MT for the same period last year.

At 283 MT, total coal offtake of the company, progressive till August of the current fiscal, increased by 23.6 MT in volume terms against 259.4 MT of last year, a 9.1% growth.

Allaying fears of shortage, coal stock at power plants is close to 30 MT, including imported coal, ending August 22 (till 29th).

This is substantially higher than 12.8 MT of August last year when the stock plummeted by 11.2 MT in a month.

Improved supplies from CIL helped the stock stabilising at power plants. Closing stock for the month of August is a six year high barring 2020 when pandemic fuelled slowdown saw the stock at 37.7 MT.

Producing 253.3 MT of coal during April-August this year, CIL logged a year-on-year growth of 21%. This is a strong 44.1 MT increase in absolute terms against 209.2 MT of last year’s same period.

This level of increase was achieved despite increased downpour across all the areas of WCL and MCL. WCL on an average received 54% more rainfall since 1st June till August end during the ongoing fiscal, for a similar period of last year, while the rainfall was 57% more in the areas of MCL.

Amidst this, CIL’s production for August 2022, posted 8.5% growth at 46.2 MT. This is a jump of 3.6 MT compared to 42.6 MT of August 2021.

Total coal offtake of 51.1 MT for the month of August this year has also surpassed the AAP target of 47.5 MT which is an achievement of 108%. Compared to 48.6 MT of August last year the growth is 5%.

In August this year CIL supplied 43.8 MT of coal to thermal power plants posting 16% growth against last year’s 37.8 MT. With a coal stock of 31 MT at CIL’s pitheads, around 30 MT stock at power plants, and a little over 10 MT at CIL’s sidings, goods sheds, private washeries, ports, captive plants there is sufficient availability of coal in the system, a CIL executive said.