Coal India supplies 113% of contracted coal to Damodar Valley plants so far this fiscal

During the third quarter of the current fiscal, DVC’s coal requirement from CIL sources has been pegged at 16 rakes per day as per the contract. The CIL subsidiaries have been supplying 20 rakes a day for the past five days, with each rake transporting around 3,850 tonne.

Coal India (CIL) has supplied 13.92 million tonne (MTs) of coal to Damodar Valley Corporation’s (DVC) power plants against the pro rata contracted quantity of 12.34 MT, logging 113% materialisation up to October 24 this fiscal.

The supplies to DVC’s thermal power stations were despite monsoon challenges and coal sale outstanding of around Rs 1,500 crore. This is the outstanding amount after DVC recently paid Rs 1,200 crore.

According to CEA/ NPP data, three of the seven DVC thermal power stations have no coal stock at their plants, three have an average two days’ stock, and one plant has 25 days’ stock, leaving all seven plants with an average of over four days’ stock.

CIL said it has been supplying adequate quantities of coal to DVC’s plants. Its subsidiaries, CCL and MCL, have offered DVC coal through the road-cum-rail (RCR) mode to build up stock. The offered quantity from CCL is 50,000 tonne and from MCL is 1.24 lakh tonne. While DVC started picking up coal from CCL, it is yet to start lifting from MCL.

As per the average rake requirement per day from BCCL, CCL, ECL and MCL submitted by DVC, Coal India will step up supplies to 27 rakes a day, CIL said.