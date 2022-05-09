Coal India spends more than Rs 1,600 cr on CSR in last 3 yrs

State-owned Coal India Ltd has spent more than Rs 1,600 crore on corporate social responsibility projects in the last three years, a company release said.

The mandated target for expenditure on CSR by Coal India (CIL) during the last three years was Rs 1,284 crore.

“During the last three years, CIL has spent more than Rs 1,600 crore on CSR activities,” the PSU said in the release.

Also, during the trying times of COVID-19, CIL spent more than Rs 500 crore to help fight COVID-19 nationwide.

According to CIL Director (Personnel) Vinay Ranjan, the PSU is the third largest corporate spender on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) works in the country.

CIL has spent more 60 per cent of its CSR budget on health and sanitation sector and the company has provided employment skills to more than 10,000 youths.

To mitigate the potential shortage of oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic, CIL set up or help set up 31 oxygen plants in 28 hospitals in various parts of the country during the last fiscal, according to the PSU.

Presently, CIL is operating its CSR activities in 34 districts across eight states of the country.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.