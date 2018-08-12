Coal India Q1 profit up 61 pct at Rs 3,786 crore

CIL, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, has set a production target of 630 MT for 2018-19. (PTI)

Coal India on Saturday posted a 61.07% jump in consolidated net profit at `3,786.44 crore for the June quarter of 2018-19 financial year. It had reported a net profit of `2,350.78 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, the state-owned company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose 17% to Rs 25,470.86 crore from Rs 21,774.42 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 19,383.99 crore as against Rs 17,837.17 crore in April-June 2017. During the reported quarter, the government divested 0.225% stake by way of placement of shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’. After the divestment, the government holds 78.32% equity in CIL, it said.

Coal production stood at 136.85 million tonne (MT) during the quarter, while offtake was 153.47 MT, it added.

CIL, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, has set a production target of 630 MT for 2018-19.