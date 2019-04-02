Coal India powers output up by 7% in 2018-19, surpasses 600 MT

CIL produced 607 MT of the fuel in FY19, recording an annual growth of 7%. The production target for the fiscal was set at 610 MT. The world’s largest miner supplied 608 MT of the fuel to the industries in the fiscal, an annual increase of 4.8%. Along with breaching the 600 MT production level for the first time, it also created a number of records in March since its inception in 1975.