Coal India posts 10.6% rise in H1FY19 production

Coal India (CIL) on Tuesdsy reported a 10.6% growth in production during the April-September period in FY19, an 8.1% jump in total coal supplies, against comparable period last fiscal. Coal supplies to the power sector evinced 10% growth during the said period. During the first six months of the current fiscal, the Maharatna mining PSU produced 256.47 million tonne of coal, showing a strong volume increase of 24.59 mt, with a growth of 10.6% compared to 231.88 mt a year ago.

Total coal offtake at 290.81 mt during the said period was 21.81 mt more than the year-ago , registering a growth of 8.1%. Coal offtake was 269 mt a year ago. During H1, CIL’s supplies to the country’s thermal power units was 232.21 mt, which was 21.11 mt more compared to the supplies made to the power units a year ago. The 10% growth in supplies was possible due to an increased rake loading. Average rake loading per day from CIL to the power sector at 202 rakes grew by 9.6% during H1FY19 from 184.3 rakes in H1FY18.

The increased loading in absolute terms was 17.7 rakes a day. “Despite the monsoon impeding our production and coal offtakes during the second quarter, we have been able to register a growth of 5.8% and 4.5%, respectively, during July-September,” said a CIL official. Coal production in H1, at 119.62 mt, increased 6.58 mt in absolute terms, registering a growth of 5.8%. Coal offtake during the second quarter, at 137.34 mt, was up by 5.76 mt compared to 131.58 mt a year ago — a 4% growth.

CIL supplied 5.3 mt more coal to power plants during the second quarter of FY19. Coal supplies to the thermal power plants in Q2 was 109.4 mt against 104.1 mt in Q2FY18, a growth of 5.1%. Loading from CIL to power plants during July-September 2018 was 187 rakes per day compared to 179.7 rakes a year ago. The growth in rake loading to the power sector is 4.1%. The company liquidated 34.34 mt of its pit head coal stock during the first six months. The stock pile stood at 21.21 mt which was 55.55 mt at the beginning of the fiscal.