scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Coal India plans two thermal plants with Rs 21,547 cr investment in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

It will be a 1 x 660 MW plant at an estimated cost of Rs 5,600 crore, the Ministry said adding the project is in advanced stages of approval.

Written by PTI
coal india
The company is planning to set up a 2×800 MW pithead plant thermal power plant near its Basundhara mines, in Sundergarh district, Odisha.

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is planing to set up two thermal plants with an investment totaling Rs 21,547 crore in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, an official statement said on Wednesday.While one project is planned near Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the other is at Sundergarh district, in Odisha.”CIL has planned to set up two thermal power plants. One is being set up as a joint venture with the Madhya Pradesh government near Amarkantak,” the Ministry of Coal said.

Also Read

It will be a 1 x 660 MW plant at an estimated cost of Rs 5,600 crore, the Ministry said adding the project is in advanced stages of approval.South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of CIL, will invest Rs 857 crore as equity in the project to be implemented in a joint venture between SECL and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Ltd, it added.

Also Read

The work on the project is likely to start by the end of this financial year and is likely to be completed by 2028.The Ministry further said Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has set up Mahanadi Basin Power Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary. MCL is also a CIL subsidiary.

Also Read

The company is planning to set up a 2×800 MW pithead plant thermal power plant near its Basundhara mines, in Sundergarh district, Odisha.”The estimated project cost is Rs 15,947 crore. Work on the project is likely to start by the middle of the next year and likely to be completed by 2028,” it said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 21:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS