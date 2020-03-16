Coal India Limited witnesses a turnaround in performance

By: |
Published: March 16, 2020 4:50:00 AM

CIL has been able to largely offset the decline of the first nine months, producing 517.8 MT in the April-February period compared to 527.7 MT a year ago.

Coal India Limited, CIL, coal india output, coal india limited performanceCIL has been able to largely offset the decline of the first nine months

After reporting de-growth for five consecutive months on y-o-y basis, Coal India’ output has registered growth from December 2019 onwards.

Related News

CIL has been able to largely offset the decline of the first nine months, producing 517.8 MT in the April-February period compared to 527.7 MT a year ago.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coal India Limited witnesses a turnaround in performance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus scare: NCLAT adjourns all hearings in March as precautionary steps
2Company, promoters don’t have any outstanding term loan from Yes Bank: Indiabulls Housing Finance
3Who will be new IIFCL MD? Govt headhunter suggests PR Jaishankar’s name