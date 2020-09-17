  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coal India, its subsidiaries spend Rs 1,978 cr on CSR from FY17 to FY20

By: |
September 17, 2020 5:30 PM

Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries have collectively spent Rs 489.67 crore, Rs 483.78 crore, Rs 416.47 crore, Rs 587.84 crore in financial year 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.

The collective spent of CIL along with its subsidiaries during the period stood at 1,977.76 crore over and above the collective statutory requirement of Rs 1,575.98 crore.The collective spent of CIL along with its subsidiaries during the period stood at 1,977.76 crore over and above the collective statutory requirement of Rs 1,575.98 crore.

State-owned CIL and its subsidiaries have spent a total amount of Rs 1,977.76 crore on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the last four financial years, according to official data.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries have collectively spent Rs 489.67 crore, Rs 483.78 crore, Rs 416.47 crore, Rs 587.84 crore in financial year 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.

Related News

“National Miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) spent a total amount of Rs 1,977.76 crore on CSR during FY16-17 and FY19-20,” Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The collective spent of CIL along with its subsidiaries during the period stood at 1,977.76 crore over and above the collective statutory requirement of Rs 1,575.98 crore.

Similarly, NLC (India) Ltd along with its subsidiary NTPL collectively spent Rs 213.75 crore on CSR during the same period.

Out of this expenditure, NLC (India) Ltd spent Rs 205.9 crore, while its subsidiary NTPL spent Rs 7.85 crore.

Notably, the Companies Act in India makes it mandatory for companies of a certain turnover and profitability to spend a certain percentage of their average net profit on CSR for development of the areas and communities around its operations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coal India its subsidiaries spend Rs 1978 cr on CSR from FY17 to FY20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1State ownership helps deposit franchise of PSBs, divesting majority stakes a ‘credit negative’: Icra
2VIL drops faster speed claim in priority offering, informs Trai about filing revised plan
3BSNL’s 44 pc mobile network equipment from ZTE, 9 pc from Huawei