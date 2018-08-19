Coal India expects 367 MT output from 115 projects by March 2019

The PSU accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic production.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) expects 367 million tonne (MT) output by the end of the current financial year from its 115 ongoing projects.

There are 115 coal projects under implementation and the expected contribution from these by March 2019 is 367 MT, Coal India said in a report.

The production from these projects is “planned to reach the level of 377 MT in 2019-20,” it said in the report.

CIL also said it has 65 new projects on the anvil with a “targeted capacity of 247.66 MT per year” out of which 27 are approved.

“Of these 65 future projects, 27 with ultimate capacity of 108.29 MT have been approved,” the report said.

It said efforts are on to augment investment in logistics and infrastructure for coal offtake adding that Operator Independent Truck Dispatch Systems are installed

in 11 large opencast projects in 4 subsidiaries besides road and rail projects.

The PSU has lined up Rs 9,500 crore as capital expenditure for 2018-19.

CIL has planned robust investment in various other projects like Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP), solar power, revival of fertiliser plants, acquiring coking coal assets in Australia and Canada, coal gasification, during 2018-19.

The company contributed 84 per cent to India’s total coal production in 2016-17.

The dry fuel accounts for 56 per cent of India’s primary energy consumption.

The PSU operates 369 mines via eight subsidiaries.

The company’s production during the first quarter of 2018-19 stood at 137 MT.