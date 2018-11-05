Coal India eases mine-specific supply policy for small consumer

Coal India Ltd has relaxed the norms for "mine-specific coal supply" policy, which would easy availability of the dry fuel to consumers having less than one million tonne of requirement per annum.
Coal India Ltd has relaxed the norms for “mine-specific coal supply” policy, which would easy availability of the dry fuel to consumers having less than one million tonne of requirement per annum. The move would benefit a large number of the minin major’s linked small consumers, the company said “The policy norms have been relaxed considerably to accommodate a greater number of consumers under the ambit of th policy. The minimum per annum requirement of the consumer ha been downsized to a quarter from 1 million tonne of coal t 0.25 million tonne,” a CIL official said.
The policy was conceived in 2011 to enable th consumer to benefit from assured supply from a preferred source, and gain from a reduction in logistics costs. However, the old policy was applicable to the consumer having a minimum requirement of one million tonne of coal pe annum. Further, the mine from which the coal was sourced ha to have a capacity of 2.5 million tonne per annum The relaxed norms brings down the eligibility fro 2.5 million tonne per annum production capacity to one millio tonne per annum.
