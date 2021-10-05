  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coal India board approves pre-feasibility report for aluminium project in Odisha

By: |
October 05, 2021 9:26 PM

The Centre has also asked the state-owned miner to diversify its business and explore prospects in areas like electric vehicles and charging pods.

coalIt further said that CIL has plans to diversify considering the future restriction on carbon emission which is inevitable.

State-run Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved a pre-feasibility report for setting up an integrated aluminium project in Odisha.

The miner, in December last year, had got in-principle approval for venturing into aluminium and solar sectors and creation of special purpose vehicles.

Related News

CIL in its board meeting held on date had accorded its in-principle approval to pre-feasibility report for setting up of integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha which shall include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and associated captive power plant by its wholly owned subsidiary Mahanadi coalfields Limited,” the coal behemoth said in a regulatory filing.

The Maharatna PSU accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output and has expertise in mining.

The Centre has also asked the state-owned miner to diversify its business and explore prospects in areas like electric vehicles and charging pods.

“CIL must diversify its business and explore prospects in sunrise industries electric charging pods, EVs etc,” according to Coal Ministry’s agenda for 2021-22.

It further said that CIL has plans to diversify considering the future restriction on carbon emission which is inevitable.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coal India board approves pre-feasibility report for aluminium project in Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AirAsia claims to be first Airbus operator to start Taxibot services with passengers onboard
2Microsoft Windows 11 now available: Check eligibility, how to upgrade and other details
3Indian gaming market poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2025, says report