Coal India augments fuel supply to 1.7 MT per day

The coal ministry said on Tuesday state-run Coal India (CIL) has raised coal supply to 1.7 million tonne per day over the last five days of August to address the shortage of raw material to fuel power. The average offtake recorded in August last year was 1.4 million tonne per day.

Of the 1.7 million tonne this time around, 1.4 million tonne was dispatched to the power sector daily.

“All efforts are being made in cooperation with railway authorities to enhance dispatch to meet the unprecedented growth in demand for coal-based power,” the coal ministry said, adding that CIL subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields dispatched a record 102 rakes on August 30.

“In the coming days, supplies from the coal companies to the power plants is expected to improve further to stand by the nation in these critical monsoon months and meet the demand of the power sector,” it said.

After numerous power plants complained of coal shortage due to a surge in electricity demand, the government decided to regulate supply to plants with coal stock of more than 14 days, and send it to generating stations with low stock. According to government data, units with combined capacity of 95,527 megawatt (MW) had fuel stocks that would last for less than eight days as of August 29. As of August 25, more than 5,000 MW of generating capacity were already shut down, citing coal shortage.

Power supply shortage on August 28 was a massive of 77.7 million units (MU), compared to the shortage of 2.3 MU recorded on the same day in 2020 and 18.9 MU in 2019. However, on August 30 this year, supply shortage was 10.4 MU.