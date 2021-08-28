Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd dispatches 3.87 lakh tonnes of highest-ever coal in single day

NCL dispatches its majority of coal through eco-friendly modes like Indian Railway Rakes, merry-go-round (MGR), and belt pipe conveyor.

Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd dispatched the highest ever coal in a single day on August 27, the coal ministry said on Saturday.

“On 27th August, 2021 the company’s offtake grew to a whopping 3.87 lakh tonnes,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) also sent the highest ever, 38 coal rakes of Indian Railway to upcountry coal consumers of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, and other states fulfilling the energy requirements of the country in this pandemic time.

In FY’21, NCL dispatched over 87 per cent of its coal through these modes of transportation. In a pro-environmental step, 24 per cent reduction in coal transportation from the road was seen in the last fiscal.

Keeping up the pace with the growing demand for energy, NCL has dispatched 46.19 MT of coal till date with Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent in 2021-22. The company has been entrusted with 119 MT of coal production and 126.5 MT of coal dispatch in this fiscal.

In a step towards ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’, the company is also supplying coal as import substitution to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other state’s coal consumers.