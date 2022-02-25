Coal India arm MCL on track to outstrip annual production target for FY22

In ramping up its production to 148.2 million tonnes (MT) as of Thursday, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) excelled its entire FY’21 output of 148 MT.

Coal India on Friday said that its Odisha-based arm MCL is on track to outstrip its annual production target of 163 million tonnes (MT) for the ongoing fiscal.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Thursday breezed past its highest-ever production that it recorded in FY’21, 35 days ahead of FY’22-end.

“Averaging a little over 5 lakh tonnes per day, MCL is on track to outstrip its annual production target of 163 MT for FY’22,” Coal India (CIL) said in a statement.

“As of the referred date, MCL has surpassed its progressive target of 144.5 MT by 3.7 MT with the achievement being 102.6 per cent,” it said.

Another subsidiary of CIL, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd as of Wednesday despatched 139 MT of coal, surpassing the total despatch of 138.8 MT of FY’21.

Earlier, till February 16 of the ongoing fiscal, CIL has already supplied 575 MT of coal, bettering its annual despatch of 574.5 MT of FY’21, 43 days ahead of the current fiscal’s closure.

Currently, averaging 2.3 MT of output per day and 2.1 MT in off-take, CIL is comfortably poised to cruise over the previous highs in production and despatch and set a new record in FY’22.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.