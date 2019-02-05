Coal India approves share owner buyback worth Rs 1,050 crore

The shares of CIL on Monday lost 0.54% to close at Rs 222.05 apiece.

The board of state-owned Coal India (CIL) on Monday approved to buy back 4,46,80,850 of its equity shares, or 0.72% of its total outstanding shares, at Rs 235 per share to raise Rs 1,050 crore. The record date for transaction has been decided to be February 15.

The government with 72.9% shareholding in the company will at least get Rs 766 crore out of the proceeds, and the government’s share may increase in case private shareholders do not participate in the buyback programme. The shares of CIL on Monday lost 0.54% to close at Rs 222.05 apiece.

The approval by CIL board comes within a week of the boards of three CIL subsidiaries — Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields — approving to buy back their shares in the parent. The total amount that will accrue to CIL from this exercise is Rs 1,065 crore.

Also read| FDI e-commerce rules: $50 billion wiped off from market cap of Amazon and Walmart



To make up for the big shortfall in indirect tax revenue — the collections in April-November were hardly 2% higher than the year-ago period versus FY19 growth estimate of 22% — the Centre has asked a clutch of central PSUs to speed up their planned share buybacks.

Apart from CIL, other PSUs to undertake buyback before the fiscal-end include ONGC, Indian Oil and Oil India. NLC, Cochin Shipyard, Bhel, NHPC, Nalco and KIOCL have already done buyback this year.

Against the current financial year’s disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore, the government has been able to raise Rs 35,500 crore so far, of which 77% has come from exchange-traded funds. For FY20, the government has even set a stiffer target of Rs 90,000 crore through disinvestments.