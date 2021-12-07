Coal-based thermal power generation up 16.1% to 594 billion units in April-October, Centre says

As per the reply in the House, coal based thermal power generation stood at 565.8 BU in April-October in 2019. (File)

Coal-based thermal power generation has increased by 16.1 per cent to 594.4 billion units (BU) during April-October this year over the same period a year ago, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Coal-based thermal power generation was recorded at 511.9 BU in the same period last year, Union Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the reply in the House, coal based thermal power generation stood at 565.8 BU in April-October in 2019.

The minister explained, “In the year 2020-21, power generation was affected due to less demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the year 2021-22, during April-October 2021, the power generation has actually increased over previous two years.” The minister replied to a question on “whether the power generation was affected on account of shortage of coal”.

The minister also told the House that as per the data compiled by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the weighted average rate of sale of power by coal-based power plants during 2019-20 was about Rs 3.97/kWh against Rs 3.84/kWh during 2018-19, an increase of about 3.4 per cent.

In another reply, the minister stated that there was energy deficit of 0.5 per cent or 3,889 million units (MU) during April to October this year.

The total energy supplied in April-October this year was 8,17,816 MU against the energy requirement of 8,21,705 MU.

The minister further said, “There is adequate availability of electricity in the country to meet the electricity demand of all consumers. The installed generation capacity is around 391 GW which is sufficient to meet the highest peak demand of around 200 GW occurred till date.” India has added 2,333 MW of convention power generation capacity in April to October this year which includes 2,120 MW of thermal and 213 MW of hydro energy.

The total capacity addition of conventional power generation capacity was 5,436.15 MW in 2020-21 and 7,065 MW in 2019-20.