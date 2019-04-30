Coal allocation by CIL to power sector drops 6 per cent in FY19

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 4:28:12 PM

Recently, a World Bank report said India is still facing challenges to meet its growing demand for power and reliable supply remains low in the country.

Coal, coal india, power sector, industry, newsCoal allocation by CIL to power sector drops 6 per cent in FY19 (File)

State-owned CIL allocated 27.14 million tonne coal to the power sector under special forward e-auction mechanism last fiscal, registering a decline of six per cent from the previous year. According to the latest monthly report by the coal ministry prepared for the Cabinet, Coal India (CIL) allocated 28.93 MT of the dry fuel to the sector in 2017-18. In March 2019, the allocation stood at 1.12 MT in comparison to nil in the year-ago period.

Recently, a World Bank report said India is still facing challenges to meet its growing demand for power and reliable supply remains low in the country. Last year, CIL said it would put on offer a little over 45 MT coal under the special forward e-auction mechanism in 2018-19.

In an attempt to reach out to its consumers, CIL had earlier announced a special forward e-auction calendar for 2018-19 to facilitate power plants to systematically plan the lifting of coal.  Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU produced 606.9 MT coal in 2018-19 against 567.4 MT in 2017-18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Coal allocation by CIL to power sector drops 6 per cent in FY19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition