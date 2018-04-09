COAI demands action against Sify Technologies over use of unauthorised spectrum

COAI has approached the Department of Telecom demanding action against Sify Technologies calming that the internet services provider (ISP) has been using spectrum in the 5 GHz band, which is in violation of the current laws.

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the Department of Telecom demanding action against Sify Technologies calming that the internet services provider (ISP) has been using spectrum in the 5 GHz band, which is in violation of the current laws. The industry body said that it learnt that the Chennai-headquartered company was slapped with an infringement notice by DoT for unauthorised possession and operation of wireless gear on unassigned airwaves in 5 GHz band in gross violation of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, sources said. In a letter to telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan, COAI said, “We have noticed that despite issuance of the infringement notice by DoT, Sify continues to radiate in the unassigned airwaves in 5 GHz. The same has also been confirmed by the frequency scanning drive conducted by one of our member operator in Patna, Gurgaon and Chennai”. The copy of the letter was seen by FE. In the letter, COAI director general Rajan S Mathews said that use of unauthorised licensed spectrum by Sify in a competitive market puts other licensed players at a disadvantageous position. “We request DoT to take necessary action to stop misuse of unassigned licensed spectrum by Sify,” Mathews added. However, a spokesperson for Sify said that DoT as a licensor has laid down specific guidelines and Sify is in compliance of such guidelines and license conditions like any other operator.