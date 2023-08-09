scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

CO2 storage and delivery: Stanlow, Eni UK sign pact

Stanlow Terminals, an Essar Group company and UK-based bulk liquid storage provider, has signed an agreement with Eni UK to explore carbon dioxide (CO2) collection, shipping and storage.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
industry news
The companies will evaluate opportunities to establish an open-access CO2 transport and storage terminal. (IE)

Stanlow Terminals, an Essar Group company and UK-based bulk liquid storage provider, has signed an agreement with Eni UK to explore carbon dioxide (CO2) collection, shipping and storage. The CO2 will then be delivered to Eni UK’s carbon transport and storage facilities being developed in the UK’s North West region. Eni UK is the UK arm of global energy firm Eni.

The companies will evaluate opportunities to establish an open-access CO2 transport and storage terminal. This terminal will be capable of receiving, gathering and storing CO2 from industrial emitters and other sources via shipping from dispersed locations.

Also Read

The agreement follows Stanlow Terminal’s announcement to also develop open access green ammonia facilities on the River Mersey, supporting the ambition of Essar Energy Transition to become Europe’s leading integrated energy transition hub.

Also Read

Stanlow is part of Essar Energy Transition, which is in the process of investing $3.6 billion in developing a range of low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years. To this, $2.4 billion will be invested at its sites in the North West of England.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 05:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS