CM Manohar Parrikar asks Goa youths to make use of start-up schemes

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said promotion of “start-ups” is not only an economic but also a social imperative. In his message to the Goa Start-Up and Innovation Day, he asked the state’s youths to take advantage of the schemes framed by his government for promotion of new ventures. Parrikar (62) sent the message for the two-day event from the US, where he is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu delivered the key-note address at the event. “Promotion of `start-up’ culture is not purely economic imperative but more so a social imperative. “I am excited about the journey that lies ahead of us and invite the start-up community across the nation and particularly urge the youth in Goa to step forward and make the best use of policies and schemes,” Parrikar said in his message.

During the event today, the information and technology department of the Goa government unveiled its `start-up’ policy. “In the light of the central government’s commitment to make Goa a hub for start-up innovations, my government has come up with a start-up policy and start-up schemes which will enable and empower our young entrepreneurs to further their commitment to become job creators,” Parrikar said.

Goa will achieve a powerful economic transformation when such entrepreneurs, aided by the start-up policy and schemes, are backed by the government’s reforms in the areas of infrastructure, connectivity, education, skill development and ease of doing business.