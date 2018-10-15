Cloudera appoints Vinod Ganesan as Country Head for India

Cloudera has also appointed Scott Aronson as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services.

US-based software Company Cloudera on Monday announced the appointment Vinod Ganesan as Country Manager for its India operations.

Ganesan will lead Cloudera to expand its customer base and help organisations enhance the measurable benefits of big data through Machine Learning (ML) and analytics optimised for the Cloud.

“Cloudera has established a strong market leadership and mindshare in India and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and drive repeatable success with Cloudera’s Machine Learning and advanced analytics solutions,” Ganesan said in a statement.

He has previously worked in Hitachi Data Systems, Sun Microsystems, Veritas Technologies and Compaq HP.

“With Vinod’s rich industry experience and strong business acumen, he is the ideal choice for Cloudera to lead organisations in India on their digital transformation journeys through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and advanced analytics,” Asaid Mark Micallef, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera.

Cloudera has also appointed Scott Aronson as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services.

Earlier this month, Cloudera and data management platform and solutions firm Hortonworks announced an all-stock merger of equals, creating a leading next-generation data platform.

Under the terms of the transaction agreement, Cloudera stockholders will own approximately 60 per cent of the equity of the combined company and Hortonworks stockholders will own approximately 40 per cent.

The companies have a combined fully-diluted equity value of $5.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.