Cloud solutions: Airtel inks pact with Amazon Web Services

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer a set of cloud solutions to enterprises in the country.

The partnership will allow Airtel to take on Reliance Jio, which already has a 10-year deal with Microsoft for the latter’s Azure cloud platform.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

As part of the deal, Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities. Through multiple strategic alliances, Airtel Cloud already provides data centre services, managed services and cloud services to top India and global enterprises, start-ups, SMEs, and governments.

“As part of their cloud adoption journey, enterprises are looking for agility, faster migration from legacy systems, and want to work with trusted partners…this collaboration brings AWS, the world’s leading cloud platform, together with Airtel’s deep reach and proven expertise in handling network, data centres, security and cloud as an intergrated solution,” Harmeen Mehta, CIO & head – cloud and security business, Bharti Airtel, said.

Additionally, Airtel leverages AWS services for development of its digital applications. Airtel is also an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner. AWS Direct Connect is a cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish a dedicated network connection from a customer’s premises to AWS.

“I am delighted with the expansion of our relationship with Airtel. Indian companies are using the cloud to innovate, and in order to operate at an increased scale and speed. Many need partners like Airtel, with deep cloud expertise and an industry-focused approach to support them,” Puneet Chandok, president, commercial business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services, said.