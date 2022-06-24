Cloud-based cybersecurity and IoT technology help in leveraging productivity

– By Vidhu Nautiyal

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing industries, with a market value of almost $165.78 billion. It affects nearly every sector in the market. As more firm data is kept in the cloud, the demand for cybersecurity solutions to protect it is growing. Whether it’s for a customer or a business owner, the need to adapt to new methods, policies, and technology is always the priority to ensure safety on the web.

Owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic, cyber crimes have increased by 600 per cent, making it one of the biggest concerns worldwide. Moreover, massive hacks and leaks on the web have lost the organization’s customer data and reputation. Therefore, businesses nowadays would be unable to function without using the cloud. However, some people believe that their hardware is more reliable than the cloud.

Organizations can build a future-proof security system using cloud-based IoT solutions as part of their security strategy. Cybersecurity is a significant concern when organizations implement IoT technology, but a cloud-based system can be well-protected against vulnerabilities by combining physical and digital security. In addition, integrating physical and digital security ideas will assist safety and IT teams deal with the ever-changing threat scenario.

IoT security

IoT security is a set of tools and strategies used to protect millions of interconnected devices on the Internet from security flaws. In other words, IoT security entails preventing attacks on IoT devices. While many business owners know the importance of using antivirus software to secure their PCs and phones, the security problems connected with IoT devices are less well known, and their protection is frequently disregarded. To successfully safeguard one’s network, one must first understand the security weaknesses and threats.

In today’s interconnected world, IoT security is of paramount importance. We continue to push the boundaries of what devices may be connected to and what data can be retrieved. The simplicity with which data may be retrieved and transmitted with IoT devices makes it an appealing option. IoT security, in particular, plays a critical role in ensuring the success of this computing environment.

IoT based technology

Because of increased practical solutions and asset utilization, IoT-driven innovations have opened up numerous new options for businesses. For example, CRM integrated AI improves an enterprise’s total efficiency and delivery with the latest customer interactions. AI is also used in competitive intelligence to assist businesses with ever-changing market trends and cyber security, ensuring that businesses of all sizes are safe from cyber threats.

Cloud-based IoT security software allows employees to run security solutions remotely, utilizing their mobile devices in today’s more flexible and connected work environment. For example, suppose a building has a video intercom system for integrated access and guest management. In that case, the security staff will be able to check visitors’ identities with a simple video call to their smartphone. In addition, the smartphone app includes a convenient remote unlock feature that allows guests to gain access after identifying themselves, ensuring that no security incidents arise due to misplaced access credentials.

One of the most common challenges is misappropriated credentials, and having an integrated video feed and access information on a single interface will help ease these concerns. In addition, cloud-based systems provide security professionals with a speedier way of confirming the identity and guaranteeing access credentials belonging to their authorized users, thanks to a remote access dashboard.

Boosts Productivity

All businesses want to boost their productivity and expand their verticals. IoT works in layers to increase business efficiency by providing real-time staff training, better coordination between employees and clients and removing any skill mismatches required for a specific function. On the other hand, AI software reduces the amount of time and resources spent comprehending and responding to client needs. As a result, it allows firms to concentrate on the next business process step, and increase productivity.

Conclusion

AI and IoT will assist businesses in reducing expenses and maximizing revenue thanks to the expanded innovative solutions that these technologies give and their ability to collect data and monitor intelligent sensors, meters, and other connected appliances. Modern businesses are entering a new era of opportunity and growth as IoT devices get more innovative thanks to AI.

Any business’s ultimate goal is to maximize income while lowering expenditures. Most industries benefit from IoT and AI, and this trend will continue in the following year.

(Vidhu Nautiyal is the Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CloudConnect Communications Pvt Ltd)