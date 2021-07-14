Cloud adoption: SAP’s cloud ERP solution gives Indian firms a digital makeover

Offered on a subscription basis, RISE with SAP offers organisations a completely new way to redesign processes for better business outcomes.

Digital transformation has become mission critical. More companies are choosing to run enterprise computing in the cloud than ever before,” says Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. Indian enterprises are increasingly adopting the cloud, and ‘RISE with SAP’ is at the forefront leading them to experience the tangible benefits of cloud-enabled digital transformation.

The German enterprise software maker’s cloud ERP solution ‘RISE with SAP’ is a holistic business transformation-as-a- service offering. “It’s a bundle of products, tools, and services that addresses the needs of our customers as they embark on their journey on to the cloud,” says Bawa. “RISE with SAP is business transformation-as-a-service that serves as an enabler for companies to accelerate and simplify their transformations beyond just a technical migration and advance themselves digitally in their cloud journey.”

Some of the Indian enterprises which have adopted RISE with SAP in this fast-changing market conditions are Ola Electric – a leading player in electric mobility sector, Wakefit Innovations – the leaders in innovative sleep solutions, Neogen Chemicals—one of the largest manufacturers of bromine derivatives, Lithium salts and Grignard compounds, KLT Automotive and Tubular Products—a leading player in automotive mobility and engineering solutions and Pacific Development Corp, one of India’s leading real estate developers.

Nakul Markhedkar, director, Vikran Engineering & Exim, shares his experience with the deployment of RISE with SAP: “In our endeavour to become a leader in EPC industries, it was important for us to streamline and set up our business processes in a way that helped us access all our projects anytime, anywhere. SAP’s cloud ERP solution provides us with that flexibility and enables us to seamlessly access all our business functions and data on a single platform in real-time.”

By adopting RISE with SAP, RA Chem Pharma has taken a significant step towards its digital transformation journey. “This will enable us to build a strong foundation in India’s pharmaceutical industry and support our vision of providing quality, affordable and innovative solutions in medicine and treatment,” says the company’s CIO, Venkat Srinivas.